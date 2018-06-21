FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, a photograph showing Sisters Margaret Held, left, of the School Sisters of St. Francis, and Paula Merrill, of the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth, sits at the entrance to the Cathedral of St. Peter the Apostle in Jackson, Miss., where a memorial Mass was held fo ther two 68-year-old nuns, who were killed in their Durant home. District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver told The Associated Press Tuesday, June 12, 2018, that Robert Earl Sanders of Kosciusko, charged with killing the two nuns will plead guilty, Thursday, June 21, 2018, as part of an agreement that removes the possibility of the death penalty. (Rogelio V. Solis, File/Associated Press)

LEXINGTON, Miss. — A Mississippi man is scheduled to plead guilty Thursday to the 2016 killing of two Roman Catholic nuns.

Rodney Earl Sanders is scheduled to enter pleas in an agreement that a prosecutor says averts the possibility of the death penalty.

District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver has said the plea deal calls for Sanders to be sentenced to life without parole.

Sanders is accused of raping and stabbing to death Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill. The two nurse practitioners were found at home after failing to show up for work at a clinic in one of the poorest areas of the U.S.

The two sisters’ religious orders, based in Nazareth, Kentucky, and Milwaukee, have opposed the death penalty for Sanders because it contradicts Catholic teaching.

A public defender declined comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.