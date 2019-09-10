Firefighters in Duluth, Minn., battle a blaze at the Adas Israel Congregation on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. A preliminary investigation has found no signs of accelerants at the fire that destroyed the historic synagogue in northern Minnesota, authorities said Monday. (Dan Kraker/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) (Associated Press)

DULUTH, Minn. — Authorities in Minnesota say they have recovered “new evidence” in a fire that destroyed a historic synagogue.

But Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken did not specify what the evidence was at a news conference Tuesday. Tusken also would not say if authorities thought foul play was involved in the fire early Monday at the Adas Israel Congregation in downtown Duluth.

Police are reviewing hundreds of hours of surveillance tape from nearby residences and businesses, and are trying to talk to witnesses.

Also assisting are investigators from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which is standard when fires break out in places of worship.

According to its website, the Adas Israel Congregation is an Orthodox/High Conservative Jewish congregation with a membership total of 75.

