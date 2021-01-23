Nerve pain also forced the pope to skip New Year’s ceremonies in St. Peter’s Basilica.
The flareup of Francis’ sciatica raises questions about his planned March 3-8 trip to Iraq, a visit that some have questioned given the coronavirus pandemic.
Papal trips are grueling under any circumstance, with many appointments each day, long Masses and reception lines and multiple transfers via car and plane.
Francis has spoken openly about his sciatica in the past. It is a form of pain in the lower body caused by compression or irritation on nerve roots or on the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower spine down the thigh.
