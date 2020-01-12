Bracing for a chorus of wailing, Francis joked during his brief homily: “The concert still hasn’t begun.” But even when the pope poured water, to symbolize the cleansing of sin, on each baby’s head and read out their names the children stayed remarkably quiet. So did curious older siblings.
With the baptism, the children formally become members of the Catholic church.
