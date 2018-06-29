Pope Francis, center, holds his pastoral staff as he celebrates a Mass with the imposition of the pallium upon the new Metropolitan Archbishops, a woolen shawl symbolizing their bond to the pope, during the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul in St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Friday, June 29, 2018. Pope Francis made 14 new cardinals on Thursday. (Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis, at Mass with his newest cardinals, says being in contact with “real human dramas” and people’s “concrete existence” is what the church must do.

Francis celebrated Mass in a sun-baked St. Peter’s Square, filled with thousands of faithful, to mark the feast day Friday of Saints Peter and Paul.

In his homily, he cautioned Christians against keeping their distance from “human misery,” and urged them to avoid “empty” forms of service and compassion for people.

Francis said the Catholic church must be “free from grand illusions that fail to sink their roots in the life of God’s faithful people.”

Among the prelates at Mass were 14 churchmen whom Francis elevated to the rank of cardinal a day earlier in a ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica.

