Keeping a tradition of his papacy, Francis invited 1,500 indigent persons to dine with him at the Vatican after Mass, while another 1,500 will be treated to a separate lunch elsewhere in Rome.

Francis said faithful should ask themselves: “Do I, as a Christian, have at least one poor person as a friend?”

He has made paying attention to those living on society’s margins a priority of his pontificate.

