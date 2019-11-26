But the raid on the Financial Information Authority, or AIF, and sequester of documents, computers and cellphones prompted the Egmont Group of financial intelligence units to suspend the Vatican from its secure communications network.

That means the Holy See is once again a financial pariah, outside the elite club of countries that exchange financial data in the fight against money laundering, tax evasion and other financial crimes.

