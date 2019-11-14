Rather, he demanded that companies themselves assume a moral responsibility to protect young people from what he said were the ruinous effects of pornography on their emotional and sexual development.

He said: “There is a need to ensure that investors and managers remain accountable, so that the good of minors and society is not sacrificed to profit.”

Francis was addressing participants at the conference “Promoting Digital Child Dignity.”

