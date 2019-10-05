Many of the pastors receiving red hats at Saturday’s consistory are from far-flung dioceses in the developing world that never have had a “prince” of the Catholic Church representing them.
Francis was elected as the first Latin American and first Jesuit pope in 2013. The social justice ethos of the Jesuits has informed his focus on marginalized communities and the selection of likeminded cardinals.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD