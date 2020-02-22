Grande was killed by El Salvador’s death squads March 12, 1977. His slaying, and his ministry in favor of the poor, helped inspire Romero, who was then the newly minted archbishop of San Salvador.
Three years later, Romero was gunned down for his outspoken criticism of the military and work on behalf of El Salvador’s oppressed.
Francis, history’s first Latin American and first Jesuit pope, declared Romero a saint in 2018.
