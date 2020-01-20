Francis decried the recent “barbaric resurgence of anti-Semitism” and said populism provides a fertile terrain where “hate rapidly grows.”
Much of Europe, where populist parties have gained traction, has seen an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents.
Francis said by encouraging integration and mutual understanding, hatred can be countered.
He added: “I’ll never tire of firmly condemning every form of anti-Semitism.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.