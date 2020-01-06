Closing out the Christmas season, the Epiphany celebration recalls the journey of the Magi, or Three Kings, to bring gifts to the baby Jesus.

The faithful, Francis said, should aid those suffering on life’s margins, saying Jesus is present in those people. Emphasizing a plank of his papacy, Francis said ”faith is not simply a set of fine doctrines,” but a call to love God.

In Milan, city officials were serving lunch in a hotel to 200 homeless people, as a way to bring holiday joy to the needy.

