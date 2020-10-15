Besungu, a Cappuchin friar, was named archbishop of one of Africa’s biggest archdioceses in 2018 and was made a cardinal a year later.
His predecessor in Kinshasa, Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya, was also a member of Francis’ cabinet of advisors but stepped down in 2018 when he retired.
Francis created the group soon after he was elected in 2013 to give him a core group of advisers from outside the Vatican who could provide perspectives from the church around the world.
They meet every three or four months, most recently this week via a conference call due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
