VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has visited retired Pope Benedict XVI in the first known contact between the two popes following a major gaffe by Francis’ communications chief over his misrepresentation of a letter from Benedict.

The Vatican press office said Francis called on Benedict on Tuesday to bring him Easter greetings.

The meeting, however, came a week after Francis’ hand-picked communications czar, Monsignor Dario Vigano, was forced to resign over the so-called Lettergate scandal.

Vigano partially revealed the contents of a private letter from Benedict to make it seem as if he endorsed a new volume of books about Francis’ theology, when he hadn’t read it. Vigano then had a photo of the letter doctored to blur out Benedict’s full caveat.

The scandal led to accusations the Vatican was spreading “fake news.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.