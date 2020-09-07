At the time of his appointment, Mulloy was serving as diocesan administrator in the diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota. The Rapid City Diocese said in a statement that it received the allegation last month and that it dates back to the 1980s. It said there have been no additional allegations of abuse involving Mulloy.

It is highly unusual for a priest who has been selected by the pope to be a bishop resign before that can happen. But the development underlines the pontiff’s oft-stated resolve to crack down on predator priests as well as insist that any allegation of sexual abuse be promptly investigated.

The Rapid City diocese said Bishop Peter Muhich informed law enforcement of the development and that Mulloy was “directed to refrain from engaging in ministry.”

“The diocese then commissioned an independent investigation to determine whether the allegation warranted further investigation under Cannon (church) Law,’’ the Rapid City diocese statement said. The review found that ”the accusation met the standard for further investigation and conclusion and the Holy See was informed” by Muhich.

The Rapid City diocese said Mulloy received a summary of the specific allegation and submitted his resignation as bishop-elect to the pope.

Monsignor James Bissonette will continue to serve as administrator for the Diocese of Duluth until a new bishop is appointed. In a statement Monday, Bissonette said the diocese grieves with all who have suffered sexual abuse.

“I ask you to pray for the person who has come forward with this accusation, for Father Mulloy, for the faithful of our diocese, and for all affected,” he said. “We place our hope and trust in God’s providence as we await, again, the appointment of our next bishop.”