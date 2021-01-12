Goode died on Dec. 23 from an illness not related to COVID-19. He was 93.

Goode was the second Black councilmember for the city of Phoenix and the longest-tenured elected official in its history, serving on the Phoenix City Council from Jan. 2, 1972 until Jan. 3, 1994, including as vice mayor in 1974 and 1984.

“The hate act that occurred during the celebration of life for Vice Mayor Goode today was atrocious and unforgivable,” Phoenix City Councilman Michael Nowakowski said in a statement. “We must do better.”

Goode spent his time fighting to improve the quality of life in Phoenix for low-income Black residents long after his last days on the council. He retired in 1994, but continued advocating for equal opportunity, affordable housing and education through multiple organizations.

Gallego was speaking on the legacy Goode had left in Phoenix, when a man was heard spewing slurs over her comments about a half hour into the virtual service, KTAR-TV reported.

“He deserves to be laid to rest with deep respect and gratitude, not hateful racist remarks,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego said.

The Historic Tanner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church hosted the stream on its Facebook page, with family members, city officials and friends speaking through Zoom. The church resumed the memorial in a new stream.

“Civility is the cornerstone of society. Unfortunately, too many of our political leaders do not practice what they preach. When they engage in hateful rhetoric, or give tacit approval of it through their silence, those who hold hatred in their heart feel emboldened to act,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisor Steve Gallardo said. “We saw it last week at the U.S. Capitol. We saw it today at the funeral of Calvin Goode. This behavior cannot stand in America.”