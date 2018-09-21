DALLAS — A rural Texas town council has approved plans for a Muslim cemetery, three years after the project was met with derision and claims it could be a precursor to a mosque or an extremist training center.

The Farmersville City Council on Thursday authorized the Islamic Association of Collin County’s plans.

City spokesman Mike Sullivan said Friday that the association must still submit a final design for the cemetery to be created on 35 acres (14 hectares) just outside the city, 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Sullivan says the Farmersville council’s approval halts a potential discrimination lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Some residents had complained about Muslim burial practices and voiced concerns the cemetery would help radical elements of Islam gain a foothold in the region.

