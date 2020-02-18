Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker defeated Lawrence Dale in the Democratic primary. Zunker, who doubles as a justice on the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court, is looking to become the first American Indian to represent Wisconsin in Congress.

She and Tiffany will meet in a May 12 special election. The winner will get the seat for about six months before facing re-election in November.

Former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy represented the 7th District for almost eight years before he retired in September to spend more time with his family. Duffy rose to fame by starring on MTV’s “The Real World.” He met his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, on the show.