POWAY, Calif. — Authorities in Southern California say a shooting at a synagogue has left people injured but the extent is unclear.

San Diego County sheriff’s office also said Saturday on Twitter that a man has been detained in connection with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

It’s in the city of Poway just over 20 miles north of San Diego.

Officials say deputies were called just before 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.