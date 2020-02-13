Police said officers were called to the center after someone spray painted the words “utterly blessed”on the north side of the building in pink and blue paint. A tip led investigators to Riddle.
Investigators in Charleston shared surveillance video on Feb. 3 that showed a car and three people suspected in the case. They sought the public’s help in finding them, The State reported. A woman in one of the photos appears to be carrying a can of spray paint.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.