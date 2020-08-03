The Democratic showdown in one of the country’s poorest districts has featured Jones criticizing Tlaib’s confrontational style and vowing to focus on bringing home funding. Tlaib once called the president an expletive while vowing to impeach him. He later targeted her with racist tweets.
Tlaib, an unapologetic fighter and progressive with a national profile, noted that Trump signed into law a bill she sponsored to protect retirees’ pension benefits and that she has gotten amendments approved with bipartisan support. She also cited work creating neighborhood service centers to help residents throughout the district.
The winner of the primary will be the overwhelming favorite in November’s general election.
The race is not just about an older establishment figure challenging a young, more liberal activist but also the racial dynamics in the district. Jones, like more than half the district’s residents, is Black while Tlaib is Palestinian American.
Tlaib has a huge financial advantage over Jones, having raised more than $2 million. Jones was far outraised in 2018 but almost won, however. The four other candidates are now backing Jones, while Tlaib has been endorsed by unions, Bernie Sanders and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
