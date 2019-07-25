ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A teenager accused of plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community along with three men has pleaded guilty.

The 16-year-old high school student from suburban Rochester pleaded guilty in youth criminal court Thursday to criminal possession of a weapon as a crime of terrorism.

He will be sentenced to seven years in state prison, serving the first two years in juvenile detention.

The teen and three men were accused in January of planning to attack the community of Islamberg, near Binghamton.

Police say they had access to 23 rifles and shotguns and three homemade explosives.

Vincent Vetromile pleaded guilty to a weapons charge and faces seven to 12 years in prison. Brian Colaneri and Andrew Crysel pleaded guilty to terrorism-related conspiracy and face four to 12 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.