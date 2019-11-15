The lawsuit says the archdiocese can “only provide foster care services consistent with its sincerely held beliefs on Catholic doctrine and social teaching.”
Child welfare advocates warn the lawsuit could reduce the state’s already scarce pool of foster parents.
The federal Department of Health and Human Services revealed plans to rewrite an Obama-era anti-discrimination rule to allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to exclude LGBT parents.
