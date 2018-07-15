FILE - In this June 18, 2015, file photo, a group of women pray together at a makeshift memorial on the sidewalk in front of the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. The historic South Carolina church where nine black worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims. Emanuel AME Church in Charleston will release the plans at an announcement Sunday, July 15, 2018, as part of its 200th anniversary celebration. The memorial was designed by Michael Arad, the architect behind the 9/11 Memorial in New York. (Stephen B. Morton, File/Associated Press)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Latest on plans for a memorial at a South Carolina church where nine African-American worshippers were slain in 2015 (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

The historic South Carolina church where nine African-American worshippers were slain has released plans for a memorial centered around a marble fountain flanked by massive stone benches that evoke angel wings.

Emanuel AME Church in Charleston released the plans Sunday afternoon as part of its 200th anniversary celebration.

The marble fountain will have carvings of the names of the nine victims of the racist attack on the church in 2015.

On either side of the fountain will be curved stone benches that rise above visitors’ heads and cradle the space “like sheltering wings,” according to a news release. A pathway will lead to a prayer garden.

Family members of those killed say they hope the memorial will inspire people to come together.

The memorial was designed by Michael Arad, the architect behind the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

___

9:15 a.m.

The historic South Carolina church where nine African-American worshippers were slain is unveiling the design for a memorial to the victims.

Emanuel AME Church in Charleston will release the plans Sunday afternoon as part of its 200th anniversary celebration.

The memorial was designed by Michael Arad, the architect behind the 9/11 Memorial in New York.

Church officials say the design conveys both solace and resiliency. Few other details were released ahead of the announcement.

The coming months will also mark a push to raise the millions of dollars needed to build and maintain the monument.

The nine worshippers were shot during a June 2015 Bible study by a man who said he intended to kill people at the church to stoke racial tensions. He’s been sentenced to death.

