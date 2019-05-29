FORD, Va. — The Latest on a church van crash that killed four people and injured eight others (all times local):

Virginia state police have identified four people who were killed when a pickup truck slammed into the back of a church van carrying choir members to a revival.

The van was taking 11 members of Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone to a revival at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Ford Tuesday evening.

State police said the four people who died were: 87-year-old James Farley, 36-year-old Wartena Somerville, 72-year-old Delois Williams and 85-year-old Constance Wynn.

State police said the van rolled over several times after it was struck by the pickup truck.

The driver of the truck has been identified as 47-year-old Robert Lee Allen of Norfolk. State police say charges against him are pending.

Seven other passengers of the van remained hospitalized Wednesday. Allen was treated for minor injuries.

