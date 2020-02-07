Prosecutors allege Hari and two others drove from Clarence, Illinois, to bomb Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, in hopes of scaring Muslims into leaving the U.S. No one was injured in the August 2017 attack.

The plea agreements portray Hari as the ringleader of a small militia group called the White Rabbits. Prosecutors say Hari picked Dar al-Farooq because it was far enough away from the White Rabbits’ central Illinois hometown that he thought they wouldn’t be suspected. He also allegedly believed it was a focal point for terror recruiting, but law enforcement hasn’t said that, and mosque leaders have never been accused of any wrongdoing.