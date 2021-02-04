Dow pleaded guilty to the four-count indictment last year.
“Under the guise of faith-based charity work benefiting orphaned children, Gregory Dow traveled halfway around the world to prey on incredibly vulnerable victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. “His crimes are nearly incomprehensible in their depravity.”
The federal public defenders representing Dow did not immediately return messages seeking comment Thursday.
