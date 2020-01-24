Pence, his wife and daughter-in-law were greeted at Rome’s Ciampino airport by the U.S ambassador to the Holy See, Callista Gingrich, and her husband Newt, the former U.S Speaker of the House who oversaw the impeachment proceedings against then-President Bill Clinton.
Pence’s visit and audience with Francis comes amid the Senate impeachment trial of Trump.
After the audience with Francis, Pence heads to separate meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Giuseppe Conte.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.