SALT LAKE CITY — The Mormon church says a 19-year-old Utah man serving a religious mission in Sydney, Australia, fell from a cliff and died at a park popular for whale watching.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Gavin Paul Zimmerman of West Haven, Utah, was with a group of other missionaries when he slipped Monday.

Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff says Zimmerman was at Cape Solander.

Zimmerman’s parents say in a statement that he was a high school track and football athlete who left for a proselyting mission in Sydney in August 2017. They say he had a deep religious faith and served in several leadership positions.

Missions are considered rites of passage for many Mormons. Men serve two years and women serve 18 months.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.