Galantino was responding to a new book, “Universal Judgment” by Italian author Gianluigi Nuzzi, that has only added fuel to concern about the Vatican’s financial health.
It was published Monday amid a new financial scandal that has engulfed the Vatican, after gendarmes raided the secretariat of state and financial intelligence unit and seized documentation about a problematic 150 million-euro London real estate venture.
