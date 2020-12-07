Bruni said the trip’s schedule will be announced later and will take into consideration “the evolution of the worldwide health emergency″ that is the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would be the first trip abroad for Francis since November 2019, when he visited Thailand and Japan. Francis turns 84 on Dec. 17.
The Vatican said Francis had accepted invitations from the Iraqi government from the local Catholic church.
