The archdiocese says the temporary suspension is common practice and does not affect the outcome of the appeal.
Thompson in June withdrew Brebeuf’s Catholic recognition after it wouldn’t fire teacher Layton Payne-Elliott. His husband, meanwhile, lost his teaching job at Cathedral High School when that school followed Thompson’s directive. Joshua Payne-Elliott is suing the archdiocese.
