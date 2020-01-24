AD

Warren said in a statement that her interfaith council would work to “answer the call for social, racial and economic justice.”

AD

The interfaith advisers will work with their respective faith communities to help boost support for Warren while advising her on relevant issues, her campaign said. One member of the council, Massachusetts-based Rev. Miniard Culpepper, is set to represent the campaign at a Sunday meeting with Iowa faith leaders.

The Warren campaign also expects to soon release a list of more than 100 faith leaders endorsing the candidate, according to a spokeswoman.

A former Sunday school teacher who has readily discussed her Methodist faith’s influence on her values, Warren is not alone among Democratic presidential hopefuls in making a direct appeal to devout voters. Several Democrats already have readily courted religious supporters by emphasizing how faith connects to their agendas, even as President Donald Trump seeks to shore up his already strong support from white evangelical Protestants.

AD

AD

Among the Democratic candidates who have already engaged faith-focused advisers for their campaigns are former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg.

__

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.