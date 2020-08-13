Prosecutors said on Sept. 21, Barasneh went to a Racine, Wisconsin, synagogue and spray-painted anti-Semitic words and phrases as well as a swastika and the symbol for “The Base” on the building.
“Violence and intimidation motivated by white supremacist ideology are abhorrent and have no place in this country,” Krueger said in a statement.
Barasneh faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $250,000 fine when he is sentenced Nov. 23.
