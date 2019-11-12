The statement says authorities are working to confirm the victim’s identification.
The child was reported missing from her Jacksonville, Florida, home last Wednesday. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams sheriff says Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, hasn’t spoken with investigators since that day.
The police statement says authorities from Alabama and Florida assisted in the search.
