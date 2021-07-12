The Dane County District Attorney’s office said it expects to charge Chandler Halderson, the couple’s 23-year-old son, in his father’s death, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Chandler Halderson reported Bart and Krista Halderson missing on Wednesday and was arrested Thursday on a charge of providing false information to investigators. The son told police his parents had planned to spend the July Fourth weekend at their cabin in White Lake in Langlade County with an unknown couple but that they never returned.
Interviews with the couple’s family, friends and neighbors led investigators to a property in the county Thursday where they found Bart Halderson’s remains.
Krista Halderson, 53, remains missing.