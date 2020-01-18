After McLaughlin’s widow was given a moment to say goodbye, hundreds of other paratroopers lined the roadway to salute as the hearse was escorted away.

More than 50 motorcycles and about 65 members of the North Carolina Patriot Guard Riders escorted the hearse to a funeral home in Fayetteville.

A statement from the 82nd Airborne Division last week said McLaughlin’s wife and four children are among his survivors.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attack.

More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan. Last year was the deadliest for U.S. service members since 2014, with 23 American troops killed, even as Washington engaged in peace talks with the Taliban.

Both McLaughlin and Villalon were assigned to 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.