Cristobal may produce flash flooding and isolated river flooding, as well as few tornadoes, the Weather Service said.

By mid-afternoon, the wind had picked up considerably, with a gust of 62 mph recorded at Midway International Airport, on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to the Weather Service.

Boaters were being warned of gale-force winds on Lake Michigan on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Weather Service meteorologist Rafal Ogorek said as much as an inch of rain could fall on the region before the storm cleared out.

High winds could be felt from Nebraska to Wisconsin, forecasters said. In parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, the gusty winds and low humidity will bring the threat of wildfires in areas with dry grass, forecasters warned.

Cristobal weakened into a depression early Monday after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast, sending waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornado in Florida.

— Associated Press

IDAHO

Human remains found in case of missing kids

Authorities said they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man’s home Tuesday as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children.

Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was taken into custody after investigators searched his property, according to police in the small town of Rexburg. He has not been charged.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, haven’t been seen since September, and police say Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts before quietly leaving Idaho. They were found in Hawaii months later. Besides the missing children, the couple has been under scrutiny following the deaths of both of their former spouses.

Rexburg police and investigators from the FBI and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office searched Chad Daybell’s home in the eastern Idaho town of Salem for the second time.

Lori Daybell is charged with child abandonment and obstructing the investigation and has pleaded not guilty. The Idaho attorney general’s office said this year that it was investigating Chad Daybell in the death of his first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The complicated case began last summer, when Lori Daybell’s brother shot and killed her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in Phoenix. Her brother, Alex Cox, said the shooting was in self-defense. Charles Vallow had filed for divorce. Cox died in December of an apparent blood clot in his lung. Shortly after Charles Vallow’s death, Lori and her children moved to Idaho.

