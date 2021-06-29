Tropical Storm Danny weakened to a tropical depression after it made landfall Monday evening in South Carolina.
The fourth named storm of this Atlantic hurricane season formed close to South Carolina’s coast Monday afternoon. Forecasters said it could be a rainmaker as far inland as the north Georgia Piedmont area and in northeast Alabama.
The National Hurricane Center said what was left of the storm was about 95 miles (150 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta shortly before dawn Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds had dropped to 25 mph (35 kph).