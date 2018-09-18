Washington Nationals (76-75, third in NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (59-91, fifth in NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (8-7, 3.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-0, 1.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington has enjoyed an offensive surge from Anthony Rendon as of late. He’s batting .400 with 12 hits and two home runs in the past week. Miami pitchers are holding opponents to just a .255 batting average this season. The Nationals have gone 10-9 in games started by Strasburg. Washington holds a team on-base percentage of .331 for the year, Bryce Harper paces the lineup with a .389 OBP. In Monday’s game, the Marlins defeated the Nationals 8-5. Jarlin Garcia got the win for Miami, his third on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner is hitting .267 with 165 hits and 17 home runs in 151 games this year for the Nationals. Juan Soto has four home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Washington. Starlin Castro has 159 hits for the Marlins this season. He’s batting .281 on the year. J.T. Realmuto has three home runs and three RBIs over his past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .234 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs. Marlins: 3-7, .204 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 29 runs.

