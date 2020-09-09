Farther west in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Paulette was expected to begin weakening. That storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 60 mph (95 kph) with gradual weakening expected to begin Thursday or Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. Paulette was centered about 1,145 miles (1,845 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands and was moving west near 8 mph (13 kph).
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.