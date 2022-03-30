Fleming, 63, stopped singing central repertory roles in 2017 but has continued concerts and contemporary works, and she received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her portrayal of Nettie Fowler in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel.” Fleming returns to New York’s Metropolitan Opera for the staged premiere of Kevin Puts' “The Hours," which opens Nov. 22 in the first of eight performances through Dec. 15.

The Paris Opera season includes new stagings of Strauss’ “Salome” (opening Oct. 15 at the Bastille), Britten’s “Peter Grimes (Jan. 26 at the Palais Garnier), Thomas’ ”Hamlet” (March 11 at the Bastille), Handel’s “Ariodate” (April 20 at the Palais Garnier) and Gounod’s “Roméo et Juliette” (June 17 at the Bastille).