Chicago Public Schools officials and the union reported weekend progress, with talks continuing into Sunday. Both sides have been fighting for months over issues including vaccinations, metrics used to gauge infections and special accommodations for employees who have concerns, such as a high-risk family member in their household.

Public health officials say there’s growing evidence that children aren’t the main drivers of community spread. They also say that school transmission remains low when safety measures, such as wearing face coverings, are in place. But debates about reopening have taken place worldwide.

Janice Jackson, the district’s chief executive, took to national television Sunday to insist it is safe to reopen Chicago schools with proper protocols. The district, which requires masks for students and teachers, has bought thousands of classroom air filters, deep cleaned schools and introduced a voluntary testing program.

“We believe that we have to reopen schools. We’ve been closed for almost a year now. And as a school system, we’re starting to see some of the effects of schools being closed,” Jackson said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

District officials said Black and Latino students, who make up the vast majority of the roughly 355,000-student district, have been hit especially hard since going fully remote in March. Prekindergarten and some special education students returned Jan. 11 but went back to online classes amid the escalating fight with the union. District officials haven’t said when high school students will return.

Union officials say the district hasn’t gone far enough in its safety plans, for instance by not prioritizing teacher vaccinations, and is putting teachers at unnecessary risk. The union also argues that not enough students are interested to require all teachers to come back at once.

About 77,000 students from pre-K through eighth grade expressed interest, in a December survey, in returning to class for two days a week of in-person instruction with remote classes on other days. But attendance has been lower.

About 6,500 of the nearly 17,000 eligible preschool and special education students said they’d like to return, but only about 3,200, or 19 percent of those eligible, attended after the January reopening, CPS said.

“We’ve been promised repeatedly that CPS’s reopening plans are about equity. But it makes no sense to lock out 100­ percent of our students when 80 percent of families are keeping their children remote. That’s the opposite of equity,” the union said in a statement.

The district has said that if teachers don’t show up for in-person classes, it would amount to an illegal strike. However, the union maintains that the district would be forcing the work stoppage by locking out teachers.

The roughly 25,000-member union’s collective-bargaining agreement, approved after a 2019 strike, prohibits its members from striking during the terms of the contract and bars district officials from locking out workers.

Illinois recently rolled out its latest vaccine phase, which includes residents ages 65 and older and teachers. But districtwide efforts to vaccinate teachers won’t begin until the middle of February. City officials say there are many priority groups and not enough doses.