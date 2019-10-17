He missed two roll call votes Thursday, the first day back following a two-week recess. He previously released a statement saying he’d be back by the time the session resumed. The 68-year-old hasn’t taken part in a roll call vote since Sept. 11.

The procedure already caused Cummings to miss a September hearing on Washington, D.C., statehood. His statement didn’t detail the procedure. He previously was treated for heart and knee issues. His office has declined to comment.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

