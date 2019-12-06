Rep. Hunter to resign 'after the holidays'

Hunter is scheduled to be sentenced in March and faces a maximum of five years in prison, though he is expected to serve less than one year.

The six-term congressman and his wife, Margaret, were indicted last summer and accused of spending more than $250,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses, including vacations, household items and school tuition. Hunter was reelected in 2018 after initially pleading not guilty and denying wrongdoing.

Margaret Hunter pleaded guilty in June to one count of conspiring with her husband to spend $25,000 in campaign funds for personal use.

Hunter did not cast votes in the House on Friday, one day after the House Ethics Committee warned him not to in a sternly worded letter. He relinquished his committee assignments last year.

His move to resign after Christmas means Hunter will likely collect one last full government paycheck. House members get paid monthly, on the last business day of each month.

— Elise Viebeck

WEST VIRGINIA

3 fired, 34 suspended over Nazi salute photo

Three people have been fired and 34 suspended after a photo surfaced of a West Virginia corrections officer trainee class giving what appears to be the Nazi salute, officials said Friday.

Jeff Sandy, secretary of the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, said two training instructors and one cadet were fired after the agency released the image Thursday. Thirty-four other employees, including the trainees in the photo, have been suspended without pay.

The image shows more than two dozen trainees with their arms raised and faces blurred. It also includes a line of text above the group reading “Hail Byrd.” An agency spokesman said that was a reference to the trainees’ instructor. The spokesman said the photo was made at Glenville State College.

Sandy’s memo ordered all copies of the picture destroyed or taken out of circulation.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Man pleads guilty in donation scheme

A man pleaded guilty Friday to a state charge stemming from a scheme that raked in more than $400,000 in donations with a phony story about a homeless man helping a stranded woman.

Mark D’Amico pleaded guilty in state Superior Court in Burlington County to misapplication of entrusted property stemming from the late 2017 scheme.

D’Amico, his ex-girlfriend Katelyn McClure and homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt faced state and federal charges. McClure and Bobbitt have already pleaded guilty to federal and state charges. D’Amico still faces federal wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges.

D’Amico, McClure and Bobbitt made up a story in late 2017 about Bobbitt giving $20 to help McClure when her car ran out of gas in Philadelphia, prosecutors said. The group solicited donations through GoFundMe, purportedly to help Bobbitt.

— Associated Press

