FILE - In this May 18, 2019 file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during the fourth annual Citywide Iftar Dinner in Austin, Texas. A campaign finance investigation found that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar filed joint tax returns with her husband before they were legally married. The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board says Omar and her husband filed joint tax returns for 2014 and 2015. They weren’t married until 2018. Omar’s campaign says all of her filings are fully complaint with applicable tax law.(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) (Associated Press)

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota campaign finance officials say that U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar filed joint tax returns with her current husband years before they were legally married and at a time when she was married to another man.

The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board says Omar and her husband filed joint tax returns for 2014 and 2015. They weren’t legally married until 2018.

Omar’s campaign didn’t aswer specific questions from The Associated Press but released a statement saying all of her tax filings are compliant with applicable tax law.

Eric Johnson, an attorney who practices tax law in St. Paul, Minnesota, says if taxpayers incorrectly file returns as “married filing jointly” it’s typically not a criminal matter. He says if the issue is corrected, there’s usually no further consequence.

