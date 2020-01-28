The full statue by Utah sculptor Ben Hammond, which is expected to be 7 feet, 6 inches tall, is scheduled to be placed in National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C.
The August installation will be part of a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted equal voting rights to women.
Cannon was a leader in Utah’s movement for women’s suffrage.
Utah lawmakers voted during the 2018 legislative session to send a statue of Cannon to the U.S. Capitol, where nine of the 100 statutes currently displayed in National Statuary Hall depict women.
