The employees averaged anywhere from 21 to 47 hours a week of overtime.
The News Journal said that over the past decade, the number of employees earning more than six figures in overtime never exceeded six.
Delaware State Police said Black Lives Matter protests and Joe Biden’s Delaware-based presidential campaign necessitated extra hours. The state psychiatric center faces chronic staffing shortages.
Still, the newspaper reported overall that overtime payments to state workers in 2020 decreased slightly compared to 2019 and 2018.