Suiter was found shot in the head on November 2017, a day before he was to testify to a grand jury investigating corrupt colleagues. Authorities at the time said Suiter had been shot with his own gun and launched a manhunt. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

The department had considered the case an unsolved homicide investigation. Harrison says the case is now closed.

Last year, an independent board found that Suiter most likely died by his own hand.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD