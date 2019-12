Several officers responded to the scene and an ambulance had to be escorted through heavy traffic during the parade’s ending, a police statement said. Rowan was taken to a hospital where he later died, Highway Patrol said.

Mount Juliet minister Eric Moreno told The Tennessean that about 20 kids were on the trailer at the time. He said parents nearby immediately escorted them away from the scene and to a field.

Hundreds of community members gathered at a vigil Sunday night in the parking lot where the accident happened.

Rowan was remembered as a kind, happy child. “This kid had the biggest heart,“ Tammie Brittain said. “His smile could light up a room.”

